Republic Day 2025: Over 70 Paramilitary Companies, 15,000 Police Personnel Deployed for Security in National Capital

Over 70 paramilitary companies and over 15,000 police personnel will be deployed across the capital for Republic Day celebrations, a senior official announced on Friday. The city will be under drone and CCTV surveillance, with cyber-specialist officers overseeing operations, according to a senior police officer.

"We have already installed multi-layered security arrangements. We have six layers of checking and frisking arrangements. Apart from this, we will have multi-layered barricading. We have several thousand CCTV cameras installed in the New Delhi district, including those with Facial Recognition Systems (FRS)," the officer said.

Moving vehicles equipped with the Facial Recognition System (FRS) will also be deployed, the officer said. The cameras are connected to a database to instantly identify criminals. "Delhi Police is fully prepared to handle any situation," he added.

The officer further stated that police teams are conducting mock drills in coordination with multiple security agencies. To ensure robust security arrangements, over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 15,000 police personnel will be deployed across the national capital.

District DCPs have been thoroughly briefed about the security measures, and police officers will remain on high alert, promptly reporting any suspicious activity, he added.

"The DCPs of New Delhi, Central Delhi, and North Delhi have conducted detailed route surveys, anti-sabotage checks, and increased vigilance in high-footfall areas. Special routes, drone monitoring and CCTV surveillance will help maintain law and order," said the officer.

