Republic Day parade: Indian Navy contingent will comprise 100 personnel; its tableau to portray Navy's capabilities

The Indian Navy marching contingent for this year's Republic Day parade will comprise 96 personnel and three platoon commanders led by one contingent commander.

"Our contingent comprising 96 personnel, 3 platoon commanders and the Contingent Commander has put in months of dedicated practice to achieve the highest degree of refinement and coordination in our drills," said Lieutenant commander Kushal Agarwal, Air Electrical Officer posted at INS Rajali.

"A regular day of practice starts well before sunrise with warm-ups, standing and marching drills followed by the March past practice, under the supervision of our highly qualified Gunnery/Drill Instructors. We are ready and raring to March past the Saluting Dias of the Honorable President of India on the Tunes of One of the Finest Military Marching Band playing "Jai Bharati"- especially on this historic Republic Day as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," said Agarwal.

Lieutenant commander Aanchal Sharma, who is an Observer Officer, posted at INAS 314 said, "The hard work and tough schedule in the last two months has paid off and if you see the contingent today, it is full of passion and pride and each individual has a sense of honour to be marching in front of our Supreme Commander, The President of India."

Sharma who was commissioned in June 2016 describes the preparation and the sentiments of the contingent as "unparalleled."

"It is indeed an honor to be leading the Indian Naval Contingent," she added.

As per Lieutenant Preeti posted at INS India, the Navel tableau to be paraded at Republic Day parade is in pursuance of Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive.

"Concurrently, the nation is also celebrating 75 years of Independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which finds a special mention in the tableau as Navy's contribution to our freedom struggle. It also showcases the multidimensional capabilities of the Indian Navy," she added.

Lt Mayank Bhagour is an Aviation Officer, currently posted at INS Rajali. He was commissioned in Jul 2019.

"The forward part of the tableau depicts the Naval uprising of 1946, an event which contributed in India's struggle for Independence. The rear section of the tableau illustrates the 'Make in India' initiatives of Navy particularly for the period 1983 to 2021," said Lieutenant Mayank Bhagour.

"The model of indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant with Light Combat Aircraft in air takes the center stage flanked by models of indigenous missile Corvette Kora, the Destroyer Visakhapatnam, Frigate Shivalik on left and P-75 submarine Kalvari, frigate Godavari and destroyer Delhi on the right side. Frames on the lower section of the trailer depict construction of Indian Naval platforms in India," he said.

Meanwhile, the world-renowned brass band of the Indian Navy led by Vincent Johnson, Master Chief Petty Officer Musician I Hon (Sub Lieutenant) will play the tunes during the parade.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor