Republic Day parade to showcase ‘Operation Sindoor’ might and Bhairav Battalion

New Delhi, Jan 9 New Delhi is set to witness a powerful display of India’s military might this Republic Day, as fighter jets that played a key role in ‘Operation Sindoor’ will roar across Kartavya Path. The spectacle will capture the global attention, say defence experts.

Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, highlighted a decisive response by the Indian armed forces. This military operation by India targeted terrorist hideouts and key locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). When Pakistan tried to carry out retaliatory strikes, India responded with double the force. This showcased the Indian Air Force’s operational dominance to the world.

Now, the same fighter jets that struck terror infrastructure will feature prominently in the Republic Day flypast. One of the main highlights will be the special Sindoor Formation which will symbolise the success and resolve of the operation. Advanced aircraft including Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, and MiG-29 fighter jets—along with more than half a dozen combat aircraft—will fly in formation over Kartavya Path. In addition to this, multiple other formations comprising fighter jets, helicopters, and transport aircraft will also be part of the grand aerial display.

Bhairav Battalion to make historic debut

For the first time, the newly raised Bhairav Battalion of the Indian Army will march down Kartavya Path and salute the Supreme Commander. Following the success of Operation Sindoor, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi announced the formation of these new light commando battalions from Kargil. Five Bhairav battalions have already been established, according to officials. The Army plans to raise a total of 25 such battalions within six months, they added. Each battalion consists of around 250 elite soldiers, trained for swift, surprise, and high-impact operations.

Before their Republic Day debut, the Bhairav Battalion will also participate in the Army Day parade to be held in Jaipur, marking another milestone in their journey.

This year’s Republic Day celebrations will not just be ceremonial—they will stand as a strong statement of India’s military preparedness, innovation, and massive resolve against terrorism.

