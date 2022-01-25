Republic Day: Security beefed up along Indo-Bangladesh border

Security has been tightened along the Indo-Bangladesh border in North Bengal ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is putting a strong vigil to avoid all sorts of anti-national activities along the international border.

"The Border Security Force is putting a strong vigil over the borderlines to avoid all sorts of tensions along Indo-Bangladesh border. We have mobilised maximum force and besides that additional forces have also been deployed along the border. We are constantly coordinating with the police and sharing information, intelligence with each other," said Ajai Singh, Inspector-General, BSF North Bengal Frontier to ANI.

Singh said that cameras, night vision devices are being used to keep an eye on any potential threat and vehicles with night vision devices installed in them are being used for patrolling.

On being asked about any potential threat, Singh said, "No specific threat so far."

( With inputs from ANI )

