Reservation Based on Religion Will Not Be Allowed Till PM Modi in Power, Says BJP Chief JP Nadda

On Monday, the BJP party president JP Nadda declared that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and as long as the BJP remains in power, the implementation of reservations based on religion will not be implemented.

Accusing the opposition of plotting to introduce religious-based reservations, he said, "It is clearly written in the Constitution that there will be no religion-based reservation.” "As long as PM Modi and BJP are in power, there will be no such reservation," the BJP president said.

"We are steadfast in protecting the reservation rights of our Dalit, tribal, backward, and extremely backward classes. Any attempt to infringe upon these rights will not be tolerated. The consequences for the opposition will be evident on June 4," Nadda asserted.

Nadda arrived in Varanasi to participate in PM Modi's election campaign and paid homage at the Kaal Bhairav temple. Whenever I come to Varanasi I pay obeisance to Kal Bhairav temple, Sankat Mochan and Kashi Vishwanath temple. As we all know Kashi is a religious city and the city which takes forward Sanatan Dharma, I get new energy from here," he said.