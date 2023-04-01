Resolution seeking statehood passed in Puducherry Assembly

Puducherry [India], April 1 : Puducherry Assembly on Friday unmously passed a resolution seeking full statehood for Puducherry. This is the 14th time that a statehood resolution for the Union Territory (UT) has been passed in the Assembly.

The DMK legislators including the leader of the opposition in the assembly Siva and independent legislator Nehru tabled the resolution on the last day of the budget session of the Puducherry Assembly which began on March 9.

The ruling All India NR Congress and BJP combine, Congress, AIADMK and Independent MLAs supported the resolution.

BJP's Home Minister Namachivayam said, "Prime Minister Modi has verbally ordered the Ministry of Home Affairs to finalize all the files from Puducherry state, and all the files are being approved quickly."

Chief Minister Rangaswamy said, "there is a lot of embarrassment in implementing the welfare of the people. Statehood is the only solution for this. As all the party legislators have spoken unmously in this assembly."

Further, DMK MLA bal withdrew the individual resolution seeking to declare Tirukkuralai as a national book and following this, Speaker Selvam announced the adjournment of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly's budget session indefinitely.

