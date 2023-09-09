Retrieval of lost artifacts continues under PM Modi: Reddy

New Delhi, Sep 9 Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday said retrieval of lost artifacts continues under the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

The Minister said this while referring that Shivaji's 'wagh nakh' will be brought back to the country from United Kingdom (UK).

"The retrieval of our lost artifacts and objects continues under Narendra Modi government. The iconic 'Wagh Nakh' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the weapon used to conquer Afzal Khan, is set to return from the UK," he wrote on X (formerly twitter).

Reddy, who also holds the portfolio for Culture, Tourism, also shared a graphic which read, "India reclaims its history."

It further said: "The iconic wagh nakh of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to be brought back from the UK. The weapon used to vanquish Afzal Khan. A big win for India's Diplomatic Efforts."

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh claimed that 231 stolen antiques had been brought back to India in the last nine years under the Narendra Modi-led government.

He had said the Prime Minister accorded high priority to conserving our heritage and creating a new legacy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor