Rezangla Anthem launched to pay tribute to war veterans at Rezang La War Memorial

The Rezangla Anthem was launched at Rezangla War Memorial to pay a special tribute to the braveheart war veterans of the Indian Army at Rezang La as the Ladakh International Music Festival, which had begun on April 30, ended on Wednesday.

Conceptualised by Sushil Chaudhary and composed by renowned music composer Joi Barua and his band, the Rezangla Anthem was sung by Joi Barua.

The Anthem is a heartfelt tribute signifying the courage of Major Shaitan Singh and his men, who were equipped for the fight with little more than their indomitable spirit.

The Anthem was launched by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta (Ati Vishishta Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Corps Commander, 14 Corps).

Corps Commander Lieutenant General A Sengupta, Major General Akash Kaushik, Chief of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps, Major General Abhinay Rai, General Officer Commanding, Uniform Force and Bollywood actor Darshan Kumaar and other dignitaries graced the event.

The Anthem will also be telecast abroad on a few leading channels.

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant General A Sengupta said, "I congratulate Joi Barua and his band for performing such a revered song on this precious land. This song is an honest composition that comes out straight from the heart."

"We dedicate this entire festival to the 114 Bravehearts who gave their lives 60 years ago. In their memory, we conducted a program in November last year as well," he noted.

This time, the anthem is dedicated to the soldiers of the 1962 war who sacrificed their lives to protect the borders of the country.

"We are immensely proud and happy that even today we are protecting this region with the same spirit of bravery and vigour as our ancestors did. I am hopeful that this Anthem composed by Joi Barua and his band will add to this zealous spirit," he added.

Sengupta added that to perform and sing at such a high altitude, above 15,000 ft is not an easy task. Something like this has happened for the very first time in the region, he said.

"I have to thank Picturetime, Sky2ocean and the whole team who made the entire Festival (Ladakh International Music Festival) held in Leh and Rezang La, a huge success," he said.

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of Picturetime, said, "I always felt that the story of Rezang La needs to be told again and again and people need to know this incredible tale of valour."

( With inputs from ANI )

