Rift continues: Telangana Guv finds fault with MLC nominations 

Hyderabad, Sep 8 Indicating continuing rift with the BRS government, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has not yet given her approval for the nominations of two MLCs under the Governor's quota.

The Governor said on Friday that the nominations are not fitting into any of the category which can be nominated under the Governor's quota.

Last month, the state government had decided to nominate ruling party leaders K. Satyanarayana and Dasoju Sravan to the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota.

Satyanarayana is from Scheduled Tribes community while Sravan is from Backward classes.

During an informal chat with media persons, Tamilisai said that nominations under the Governor's quota are not political nominations and that there are certain criteria that have to be followed.

It may be recalled that a similar objection raised by the Governor on the nomination of P. Kaushik Reddy by the government two years ago had intensified a cold war between Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister.

The KCR government had to later field Kaushik Reddy to the Legislative Council from local bodies' constituency.

Since then, the Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan have been at loggerheads over various issues including approval of Bills.

The unusual bonhomie displayed by the Chief Minister and the Governor during the inauguration of three places of worship at the state Secretariat on August 25 had hinted that the gap is closing.

However, the Governor's remarks made on Friday on the occasion of completion of four years in the office indicate that the simmering differences between them are continuing.

When asked about the gap between Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan, the Governor said there was no gap as such and that she would attend the government functions as and when invited.

She also clarified that there was no clash over the pending Bills and that she had only sought certain clarifications related to them.

She defended her stand on the pending Bills saying the Constitution provides for seeking clarifications on the Bills referred to her and she was firm on ensuring the effective implementation of the provisions.

She pointed out that on the TSRTC Bill she had made some recommendations pertaining to the interests of the workers of the corporation so that the government takes necessary steps to address these issues.

The Governor had delayed the nod for introducing the Bill in the Legislature aimed at absorbing services of over 43,000 employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) into the state government.

She has not yet given her approval for the Bill after it was passed by the Legislature. When asked about this, the government it sent to the law department and the Raj Bhavan received the same on Thursday.

"I will have to go through the Bill. It will take some time," she said. Tamilisai said she will not be scared by challenges and the restrictions.

"I can't be stopped by court cases, violation of protocol and criticism," she said in an obvious reference to the BRS government filing cases in Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

She reiterated that protocol was not being followed during her visit to the districts.

"The IAS officer won't come when I visit the districts," she said. Tamilisai, who is also Lt. Governor of Puducherry, said that she handles 20 IAS officers in the union territory.

"When I landed in Telangana I felt this is my commitment to help people whatever may be the challenges I face. I could do 10-15 per cent of what I had thought because I know as a governor I have limitations," she said.

She said she was meeting people regularly in Puducherry but in Telangana her meetings were politicised and criticised.

"My mindset is straightforward and very pure. I don't have any cunning attitude or any political motive. When an opportunity is given to me, I feel my time should be spent for the welfare of people," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor