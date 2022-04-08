Rift in Jharkhand Congress over ministers' work, party MLAs plans to meet high command

Fresh troubles for the Congress leadership as four of its MLAs in Jharkhand have expressed their disappointment with ministers of their own party.

Four Congress MLAs Dr Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kacchap, Naman Bixal Kongari and Uma Shankar Akela held a meeting over the internal conflict recently and decided to meet the Congress top brass in the national capital soon.

"As many as nine legislators have come forward to show their dissatisfaction over some ministers' work in the state government. We will go to Delhi after Ram Navami with a detailed report and tell this to KC Venugopal and Rahul Gandhi," Dr Irfan Ansari told ANI.

He further demanded that the ministerial post from the Congress quota should keep on changing like Rajasthan and said that those who don't have hold in public have been made ministers in Jharkhand.

"There are four ministers, 16 MLAs (of Congress, in Jharkhand). Opportunities should be given to all on a performance basis. Our MLAs are upset. It should be done like Rajasthan where opportunity is given for 2.5 years each," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a total of 25 Jharkhand Congress leaders have been called to Delhi for a meeting with party state in-charge Avinash Pande.

The Congress is in coalition with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the Jharkhand government. The ruling alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has 47 legislators in the 81-member assembly. While the JMM has 30 MLAs, the Congress has 18 and the RJD 1 legislator. The Congress has four ministers in the coalition government.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor