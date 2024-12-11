Rising Rajasthan Summit to return in 2026, says CM Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 11 Announcing that the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit will be organised again next year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state government will work with full force to implement the MoUs signed in the Rising Summit at the ground level.

On December 11 next year, the proceedings of the implementation of all these MoUs will be reviewed and brought before the people.

Chief Minister Sharma said that Rising Rajasthan will be organised again in 2026.

"Our state is full of immense possibilities and has the potential to touch the peak of entrepreneurship and development. Rajasthan is emerging as a new centre of innovation and investment hub," the Chief Minister said.

He added that MoUs worth more than Rs 35 lakh crore have been signed through this summit.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken several significant decisions to promote industries in the state.

Funds worth more than Rs 1,200 crore have been sanctioned for setting up 11 industrial areas in the state, allotment of land to five new industrial areas, and eight industrial areas have been planned by Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd.

Chief Minister Sharma said: "We (state government) are aiming at bringing the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan to the global stage and hence are committed to double the number of GI tags in the next three years. Products with GI tags will move from village to the world, which will realise the 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi' vision of successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He added that micro, small, and medium industries are the backbone of the industrial structure of the state.

He said that the MSME sector is contributing about 25 per cent to the GSDP of Rajasthan, which is playing an important role in exports.

These industries are playing an important role in inclusive economic development, innovation, and creation of employment opportunities in various sectors, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has issued Rajasthan Investment Promotion Policy-2024 and nine other policies to promote investment in the state.

He added that the state government focuses on the prosperity of exporters and their empowerment.

Chief Minister Sharma said that IT has issued Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy 2024 under which financial assistance will be given for the export process and documentation to make new entrepreneurs exporters in the Chief Minister Export Growth Campaign.

He added: "Through the Integrated Cluster Development Scheme 2024, we (state government) have made a provision to provide financial assistance to handicraftsmen, weavers and handloom clusters by setting up raw material banks."

He said that the slogan of 'Vocal for Local' is also being promoted by implementing the 'One District One Product' Policy -- 2024.

This policy will also help in the preservation and development of our traditional art, CM Sharma added.

--IANS

