RJ Shubhi Jain made 'Brand Ambassador' of Indore Traffic police'

An RJ by profession, Shubhi Jain who became famous for managing traffic on the road of Indore through her innovative moves, has been made the 'Brand Ambassador' of Indore Traffic police'.

The appoitment, which comes ahead of International Women's Day, is being seen as a message of Women taking up roles in the industries and sectors which were historically seen dominated by men.

"Shubhi Jain has been made the brand ambassador of Traffic police. She has been working in traffic management for a long time now," said Anil Patidar, Additional DCP, Traffic Police.

The positive changes from the various initiatives taken by Shubhi are being witnessed in the city as the DCP said that looking at her, many more students have come forward to volunteer in traffic management.

The journey of Shubhi with Traffic management started three years back when she was a student of Symbiosis Institute, Pune and started the initiative.

"Initially, in 2019 when I managed traffic for 20 days, I had the best time of my life. For the last 1.5 years, I have been living in Indore and constantly engage in managing traffic. I still do so this two hours five days a week," said Shubhi to ANI.

"I would like to inspire those women who feel insecure about themselves and do not step out of their houses. If you don't value yourself no one else would," she said.

Shubhi who works as a Radio Jockey in Radio Mirchi also runs a company named 'Mati Wala' which provides gardeners for gardening services.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor