RJD MLA Bharat Bind Joins NDA Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Bhabhua assembly seat Bharat Bind joined NDA in Patna on Friday, March 1, ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Bharat Bind, a resident of Silota village of Chand police station area of ​​Kaimur district, started his political career in 2010. He won by contesting the Zilla Parishad elections in 2010. After this, in 2015, he contested from the Bahujan Samaj Party from Bhabhua Assembly, but he had to face defeat.

"I wanted to join so I did... Everyone is running their party properly. I have faith in the policies, so I came," said Bind.

Later, in October last year, Bharat Bind joined RJD ahead of state Assembly polls after quitting the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Bharat Bind got the ticket from RJD in the 2020 assembly elections, and he contested the Bhabhua seat. He won from this seat. Now, once again, he has given a blow to RJD and has changed sides and joined BJP.

Uptill now, three RJD MLAs were the first to change sides. It included Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav. After this, two MLAs from Congress and one from RJD changed sides.