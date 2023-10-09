RJD MLC puts question mark on Bihar caste survey

Patna, Oct 09 RJD MLC Rambali Chandravanshi is questioning his own government’s caste survey and casting doubts on its claim that conducting and releasing the survey was a big achievement.

Chandravanshi claimed that the data released by the Bihar government following the caste-based survey was not accurate.

He said that there should be more transparency regarding the survey by the state government.

“If the data of the caste survey was transparent, then questions would not be raised. When the caste survey was released on October 2, I welcomed it, but when I saw the data of my Chandravanshi community (Kahar and Karmkar), the number was very low,” Chandravanshi said.

“The general administration department of the Bihar government had taken the help of the AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies in 2013 and done the ethnography. In that report, the number of the Chandravanshi communities was over 30 lakh.

“The recent caste-based survey report has pegged the number of the Chandravanshi communities at a little over 21 lakh. I want to ask how did the numbers of our community decline by more than nine lakh in the last 10 years?” he asked.

“The common people belonging to the Chandravansi community are upset. I want to request the state government to be transparent. There are two ways to rectify things. One is that the Centre conduct the caste census in the country and the other is that the state government rectify its own errors and be transparent,” he said.

