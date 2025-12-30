Road construction, mist sprays to help counter pollution: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 30 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that the government is taking action on multiple fronts to control pollution in the national capital, asserting that construction of 400 km dust-free roads will pick up after the lifting of GRAP curbs.

She stated that as soon as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures are lifted with an improvement in air quality, construction work on nearly 400 kilometres of roads across Delhi will commence.

The Chief Minister said that these roads will be constructed wall-to-wall, ensuring that dust generated from road edges is eliminated at the source.

Along with road construction, the Delhi Government is continuously installing mist spray systems on the central verges of roads to neutralise dust particles and strengthen pollution control efforts, she said.

According to the Delhi Government, budgetary allocations for 300 kilometres of the proposed 400 kilometres of roads have already been released by the Central Government.

The remaining 100 kilometres of roads will be constructed using the Delhi Government’s own resources. The construction of these roads will not only improve traffic flow but will also significantly reduce dust emissions from damaged and worn-out roads, which have been a major contributor to pollution in Delhi, said an official statement.

Chief Minister Gupta informed that all tenders and related procedural formalities for road construction have already been completed.

Once GRAP is lifted, the Public Works Department (PWD) will begin work at a war footing, with construction activities starting simultaneously in multiple parts of the city. She added that roads constructed five years ago or those that have deteriorated significantly will be taken up on priority. The Government aims to complete the construction work, with a strong possibility of its completion within the current financial year.

Alongside road construction, she said the government is expanding the deployment of mist spray systems to curb dust pollution.

“As per directions issued by the Environment Department, these systems are being installed on electric poles or other suitable structures located on road medians. The fine water droplets released through mist spray systems help suppress road dust, which is a major source of pollutants such as PM10 and PM2.5,” she said.

At present, around 340 mist spray systems are operational at hundreds of locations across the capital, and their coverage is being expanded in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister stated that these systems are being installed on a priority basis in high-pollution areas and identified hotspots. Except during the monsoon season, the systems will remain operational throughout the year to ensure continuous dust control, she said.

