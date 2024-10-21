Rohini Blast Video: CCTV Footage Captures Moment of Delhi CRPF School Explosion 'Linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force'

According to the Delhi Police, in the CCTV footage, it has captured a suspect wearing a white T-shirt at the blast spot the night before the blast. The explosive materials were planted a day before by wrapping it in a polythene bag half to a one-foot-deep pit, and it was covered with garbage.

Delhi Police has taken all the CCTV DVRs of the nearby and front market in its possession in the Prashant Vihar blast case. It was also revealed that a group on the social media app Telegram allegedly linked to the banned outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) claimed responsibility for the blast by posting a message with a reference to Lawrence Bishnoi along with CCTV video of the explosion.

CCTV Video of Rohini Blast

CCTV Footage of the major blast which took place in Delhi’s Rohini area earlier today at the CRPF School. All angles being investigated by Delhi Police, NIA, NSG and Special Forensic Teams. No injuries were reported in the blast. Look the intensity of this blast! 👇 pic.twitter.com/OLZZTOKkf2 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 20, 2024

The residents of Prashant Vihar felt like an earthquake on Sunday morning, October 20, when an explosive planted near the CRPF school triggered unusual vibrations that shattered the window panes of nearby shops and vehicles.

Videos shared on social media show people rushing out of their houses, fearing earthquake jolts, but only a chemical-like odour and thick white smoke were seen in the air. A resident of Prashant Vihar said that when he came out of the house, he was unable to see as there was smoke all around it.