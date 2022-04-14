Rongali Bihu celebration begins in Assam with 'Goru Bihu'

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 14 : After a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of Assam are celebrating the state's biggest festival Rongali Bihu - also known as Bohag Bihu with enthusiasm. Assamese people observe the first day of Rongali Bihu - also known as Goru Bihu with traditional fervour. The week-long Bihu celebrations in Assam start with Goru Bihu, dedicated to livestock. On the first day of Rongali Bihu - the cattle are washed, smeared with a paste of fresh turmeric, black lentil while people sing to them - "Lao kha, bengena kha, bosore bosore barhi ja, maar xoru, baper xoru, toi hobi bor bor goru (Eat gourd, eat brinjal, grow from year to year, your mother is small, your father is small, but you be a large one)" and then the people of Assam also worship the cattle. Many Bihu celebration committees in Guwahati and other parts of the state have organized week-long Rongali Bihu programmes. In the first of its kind initiative, the Assam government has provided one-time financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh to each of more than 1,200 Bihu Committees across the state to celebrate the Rongali Bihu festival.

( With inputs from ANI )

