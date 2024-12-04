Ropeway a potential method to decongest any city: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Dec 4 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday while laying the foundation stone for a ropeway project in Shillong asserted that this is the best method to decongest the heavy traffic movement in a hill town.

“The ropeway is a potential mode of urban transport and could be a solution to decongest the city,” he said.

Sangma today unveiled the foundation stone for the Shillong Ropeway Project, which was laid by President of India Draupadi Murmu on January 16 this year in the presence of Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

This is Meghalaya’s first passenger ropeway project, which will be implemented in partnership with French-based company POMA, whose role will be to primarily supply equipment for the project.

The chief minister lauded the stakeholders for completing the necessary paperwork and official formalities for the commencement of the project.

“There were numerous challenges from land acquisition, permission and also the creation of the Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority for ensuring safety standards and licensing. The commencement of the project is the fruition of four long years of preparation,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Raid Laban Dorbar Shnong Pyllun for extending cooperation. The project will pass through Laban, Madan Laban, Upper Lumparing, Lower Lumparing, Lumkjatsngi, Oxford Hills and Rngi Shillong.

Talking about community partnership for the project, the Chief Minister said: "It is of great importance that the community partners with the government. The project is an outcome of partnership between all stakeholders. This project will ensure revenue collection, which will benefit the Dorbar and other stakeholders of the project.”

Sangma also lauded the Armed forces particularly the Air Force for extending all their cooperation and support for the initiation of the project.

He further informed that the government is working on alternate routes that would connect to the tourist spots and also decongest the landing site of the Ropeway at Madan Laban.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would construct an alternate route which is approximately 4 km that connects to the main road at 101 Area, Upper Shillong.

The state government has been creating numerous infrastructure projects to promote tourism, the ropeway project is one such intervention, he added.

