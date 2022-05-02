Rs 100 cr drug bust in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh: One more held, five arrested so far

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested one more accused in connection with the seizure of 50 kg heroin worth more than Rs 100 crore and Rs 30 lakh cash from a residential flat in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on April 27.

This is the fifth arrest in the case which involves an India-Afghan narcotics syndicate.

A senior official of the probe agency said that the accused, Shamim Ahmad, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, was involved in money laundering.

Deputy Director-General (DDG) of the NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh, said that a team will be sent to Attari and Gujarat for further investigation. "Preliminary probe reveals that an Afghan-based supplier's network may be working in separate modules," he added.

As per NCB, Ahmad was involved in the transaction for drug money for almost two years and many international numbers were found on his mobile phone.

Earlier, four people including two Indian and two Afghan nationals were sent to a seven-day remand on Saturday following raids conducted by the federal anti-narcotics agency in Shaheen Bagh's Jamia Nagar on April 27.

As per Deputy Director General (DDG) Operations of NCB, Sanjay Singh, the seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and drug money is suspected to be channelled through hawala.

The NCB earlier suspected a narco-terrorism angle in the case.

He had termed the seizure of the drugs as "one of the biggest seizures on the mainland in the national capital."

NCB Delhi zone seized 50 kg of "high-quality" heroin, 47 kg of suspected narcotics, 30 lakhs of drug money in cash counting machines and other incriminating materials from a residential premise in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on April 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

