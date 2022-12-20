Rs 37 cr given as compensation for owners of cattle dead due to lumpy skin disease: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B. Chavan said that compensation has been given to owners to avoid financial loss in case of death of cattle due to skin nodule disease (lumpy) in Belagavi district.

The minister spoke after inspecting cattle affected by skin nodule disease in Bellada Bagewadi villages of Hukkeri taluk.

[{ed0d973c-2220-4c43-8b87-4d9d94369f0b:intradmin/ANI-20221220022752.jpg}]

More than 43,000 cattle in the district are affected with skin nodule disease and over 25000 cattle have been cured by proper treatment. Stillborn heifers are being treated. The compensation to the owners of the dead cattle was directly transferred to the bank account. He said that treatment and remedial work has been carried out, informed the government on Monday.

Skin nodule disease has been detected in more than 2 lakh cattle in the state and recovery has been seen in more than 1.75 lakh cattle. The minister said that the farmers are cooperating with the government without getting worried.

[{32e24aa6-f6db-474a-a95c-1511b4a96017:intradmin/ANI-20221220022806.jpg}]

Payment is made to farmers/cattle owners to cover losses due to the death of cattle due to skin knot disease. Controlling skin nodule disease. 67 lakh cows have been vaccinated across the state and the available 23 lakh doses of vaccine are being given in the coming days. Cattle are treated free of charge. Chavan said that awareness and awareness is being created among the farmers.

Chavan explained that as soon as skin nodule disease was found in the cattle, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took special interest and our state government immediately gave Rs 37 crores for the distribution of compensation money.

Minister Chavan interacted with the farmers and got information about the medicine, treatment and relief work undertaken by the animal husbandry department in the surrounding villages including Khanagavi and assured that the government is with you.

Warning for quick response, the Karnataka minister said, "As soon as the farmer receives a call about the health problem of the cattle, the veterinary officers and staff should immediately go in the Animal Sanjeevini ambulance vehicle and provide emergency treatment." He warned that the mobile phones of veterinary surgeons should not be switched off for any reason.

Minister Chavan, who held a meeting with animal husbandry department officials and veterinary officers on the spot said they should not ignore the calls of the farmers and respond immediately. He threatened to suspend veterinary officers and staff who are negligent in not responding to the health problems of the cattle.

After visiting and inspecting Belagavi District Goshala in Belavi of Hukkeri Taluk, he spoke to the officials and said that the pending works should be completed soon. "Let's dedicate the district government cowshed at the end of December", he said. New Goshala would be inaugurated and started soon, the government informed.

On this occasion, Department Director Dr Manjunath Palegar, Belgaum District Deputy Director Dr. Raju Koolere, Belgaum Division Joint Director Dr Paramesh Naik were present in the village.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor