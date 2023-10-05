Rs 8,526.76 lakh approved for 124 PM SHRI schools in Haryana

Chandigarh, Oct 05 Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said the Union government had selected 3,893 benchmark schools in the state based on their performance in seven domains.

In the first phase, 124 senior secondary schools were chosen as PM SHRI schools after a selection process. However, model Sanskriti schools were not considered for selection, he said.

To help the schools transform, a budget of Rs 8,526.76 lakh has been approved for 124 PM SHRI schools in Haryana.

Kaushal emphasised the importance of providing dedicated support to physically and mentally challenged students. During the discussion on broadening students' practical education experiences beyond the state, he directed the officers to arrange educational trips to renowned institutions such as ISRO, Science City, and other organisations to enrich their scientific knowledge on a national level.

Additionally, he urged the officers to educate students about cybercrimes and financial literacy, equipping them with essential life skills. He also underscored the importance of ensuring the accessibility of basic amenities such as clean drinking water, toilets and electricity.

--IANS

