Rs 94 lakh embezzled at CNG pump in Vadodara; 17 employees booked

Vadodara, June 20 A financial fraud has come to light at a CNG pump in Karjan taluka of Vadodara district in Gujarat, where 17 employees have been accused of embezzling over Rs 94 lakh by manipulating cash records and misrepresenting payments during their duty shifts.

The complaint, filed at Varanama police station, alleges that the employees conspired to siphon off Rs 94,33,086 by falsely recording cash transactions as UPI payments and submitting handwritten accounts that did not match actual receipts.

The FIR was lodged by Varun Navneet Patel (32), a resident of Takshaora Society in Ankhol village and an employee at the petrol pump. Patel named the accused in the complaint, which includes Bezuraj Vasava, Kanu Machhi, Khoda Vasava, Ganesh Pathade, Mehul Patanwadia, Raghuveer Singh Raj, Devendrasinh Dhariya, Natu Padhiyar, Gopalsinh Sindha, Dharik Parmar, Mehul Gohil, Vipul Vasava, Rakesh Vasava, Gopal Machhi, Suresh Vasava, and Praveen Gohil — all of whom were reportedly involved in the misappropriation scheme.

According to police sources, the employees deposited fake accounts over several shifts and collectively misrepresented transactions to pocket the cash. Preliminary internal investigations led to a recovery of Rs 5.05 lakh, but the remaining Rs 94.33 lakh is still unaccounted for. The matter has now reached the police following what the company describes as a serious breach of trust.

Authorities have launched a full investigation, and further legal action is expected as they examine financial records, CCTV footage, and individual statements.

Meanwhile, operators of around eight CNG/petrol pumps in Surat reported their bank accounts were frozen due to suspected cyber fraud by customers -- despite having no role in the crime.

They appealed to the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), urging the government to limit freezing to fraudulent amounts rather than the full bank account. They also called for a clear protocol to prevent innocent businesses from being unduly penalised.

