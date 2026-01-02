RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Bhopal today

Bhopal, Jan 2 The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day visit to Bhopal, beginning Friday, to attend events at two venues - Kushabhau Thakare Convention Centre and Ravindra Bhavan.

During the visit, which is part of the 100-year journey of the RSS, Mohan Bhagwat will be addressing the gathering of social and religious leaders, youth, and women in Bhopal in different sessions on January 2 and 3.

The RSS chief will hold 'Yuva Samvad' (interaction) and a 'Pramukhjan Goshthi' (interaction with prominent citizens) on Friday, followed by a 'Samajik Sadbhav Baithak' (social harmony meeting) and a 'Shakti Samvad' (interaction with women) the next day (Saturday).

According to a senior RSS functionary in Bhopal, youths from all 31 districts of the 'prants' (16 districts as per the administrative structure), who have made notable contributions and achieved distinction in various fields, will participate in the programme.

The RSS functionary said that interaction with prominent citizens will be held at an auditorium in Ravindra Bhavan, in which reputed personalities from various fields from the Bhopal division have been invited.

Bhagwat will also address a 'Samajik Sadbhav Baithak' that will be organised at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre on Saturday, with participation from prominent members of different communities.

This will be Bhagwat's fifth visit to Madhya Pradesh in the past 10 months, according to a statement issued by the RSS office recently.

Notably, on Wednesday, Bhagwat urged citizens to rise above divisions of caste, wealth and language, and to treat "everyone as one's own".

The RSS chief's comments assume significance when outrage had been growing over the killing of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, in Dehradun, following alleged racial abuse.

Bhagwat reiterated the need for social unity and equality, stating that the entire country belongs to everyone and that harmony is central to India’s identity.

