RSS is running the country, Rahul Gandhi's big attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was placing its own people in every institution of the country. Gandhi made these remarks, during his first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories, the reports said. He alleged RSS, which is the ruling BJP's ideological parent, is running everything in the country, the reports said."The RSS is placing its own people in every institution and is running everything," Gandhi has reportedly said.

"Even if you ask any of the ministers in the Union government, they will tell you they are actually not running their ministries. Those deputed by the RSS are actually running these ministries and are suggesting everything,” he has reportedly said in Ladakh. Congress scion Rahul Gandhi was also engaged with youth during an event in Leh, ANI reported. During the event, the Congress MP said, "India got freedom in 1947 and consolidation of freedom in India is the constitution. The Constitution is a set of rules." " The way you put the Constitution into action is by setting up institutions that support the vision of the Constitution. What the BJP and RSS are doing is placing their own people in key positions of institutional structure," he said.Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was seen watching a football match in Leh.