RSS is where journey from 'I' to 'We' begins: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Wednesday that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is an organisation focused on character development to aid in nation building, inspiring individuals to transition from 'I' to 'We'.

Addressing the RSS centenary celebrations event at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, "The way human communities live on the banks of a river, just like that, many lives have flourished with the stream of Sangh. Sangh has touched on every aspect of this country," he added.

"The RSS has many sub-organisations, but all are united in one purpose -- 'Rashtriya Pratham' (Nation First). No two sub-organisations contradict or conflict with each other," the Prime Minister added.

Stressing that RSS took a "strong resolve of national building", PM Modi said, "To achieve this resolve, Sangh chose a journey of individual development to nation development. And to fulfil this, an organisation which operates regularly was needed. Hedgewar ji knew that our nation would only become empowered when every Indian citizen developed a sense of responsibility towards the nation. That is why he always engaged in individuals' development."

"Sangh is an organisation of inspiration, from where the journey of a volunteer from 'I' to 'We' begins," he stated.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the process of character-building can still be seen today in the RSS shakhas, which serve as "sacred platforms for character development".

"Within these shakhas, an individual undergoes physical, mental and social growth. A strong sense of national service and courage steadily blossoms in the hearts of swayamsevaks... The great aim of nation development, a clear path of character development and a simple work like that of Shakha have become the foundation of Sangh," he said.

Paying homage to Hedgewar and remembering the contributions of RSS in the freedom struggle, PM Modi said, "During the freedom struggle, we see how revered Dr Hedgewar and many Sangh workers actively participated in the independence movement. Dr Hedgewar himself was imprisoned in Nagpur Jail. The Sangh continued to support numerous freedom fighters, standing shoulder to shoulder with them in their struggle."

The Prime Minister stated that throughout the journey of national service, there were repeated conspiracies to attack the RSS, but the organisation did not allow these attacks to overpower it.

"It is not as if the Sangh has never faced attacks or conspiracies. Even after Independence, there were repeated attempts to crush the organisation and prevent it from entering the mainstream. Guruji was falsely implicated in a case and even imprisoned. However, when he was released, he spoke with remarkable composure, words that remain a powerful source of inspiration in history," he said.

"No matter how many conspiracies were forged against the Sangh, the Swayamsevaks never paid any heed to acrimony," he added.

