"Rumoured" attacks on migrant workers: Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam files complaint against Chirag Paswan

Members of Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam on Tuesday filed a complaint against Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan, a day after he met Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over "rumoured" attacks on migrant labourers, in Coimbatore district of the southern state.

Citing confusion in the state, triggered by Paswan's meeting with Governor Ravi, the members filed a complaint with the police in Coimbatore.

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam said, Paswan met with the Governor and also filed a petition regarding the incident despite the attacks having been termed "false" and "fake". "This is creating a confusion," they added.

Condemning the incident, the members of Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam also met City Police commissioner and urged him to take action against the leader.

Paswan on Monday called on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai. The meeting came in the bakdrop of panic sweeping the state's migrant labourers from Bihar amid rumours of attacks.

Paswan also interacted with migrant labourers from Bihar amid rumours of targeted attacks.

"Today, the national president of Lok Janshakti Party @iChiragPaswan met Bihari labourers living in Tamil Nadu and assured them of all possible help against the atrocities being committed against them," the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu said that the situation is peaceful and the workers have resumed their work.

While speaking to ANI, the top cop urged the media to act responsibly while also asking the people not to spread any such messages on social media which are "offensive".

"The situation now is peaceful and the workers have resumed their work. A few of them have left for the Holi celebrations. They had already booked their tickets and therefore they are gone, otherwise, we are able to convince them through the employers. The police officers have reached out to the migrant workers and also convinced them that there is no such incident of attack on Bihari workers or workers from any other state here. Whatever they have seen in the media that the migrant labourers are attacked, they are all fake videos," the police official said.

He said that the migrant labourers are now convinced, as a result of the reach out by the police.

He also appealed to the migrant workers not to believe in what has been reported in the media and the rumours on social media stating that the police officials are active in their protection.

"Rumours are very dangerous and can cause serious law and order problems. Therefore, do not forward any such posts on social media which is very offensive and which can cause serious bitterness between two groups of people. I appeal to the migrant workers that there is nothing of this nature which has been reported in the press has happened. You can trust our officers, we are in touch with you. Keep attending to your work. There is nothing adverse here. We are always here for your protection," he said.

"Everybody must act responsibly including the members of the press," the DGP added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor