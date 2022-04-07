Russian national arrested in Goa beach village; marijuana seized

Panaji, April 7 One Russian national has been arrested from the beach village of Arambol in North Goa, resulting in the seizure of 2.40 kg marijuana, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Konstantin Isael (30), is a resident of St. Petersburg in Russia.

"The drugs were seized during a raid at his rented home in Arambol village in North Goa," a Goa Police spokesperson said.

The accused has been arrested under Sections 20(b) (ii) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

