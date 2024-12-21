Sabarmati Bomb Blast: Two Delivery Boy Injure in Explosion at Shiv Row House in Ahmedabad; Accused Arrested

Delivery men who bought a parcel at Shiv Row House in the Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, were injured on Saturday, December 21, after a blast occurred in a parcel containing explosives. The accused who delivered the parcel also got injured and arrested by the local police. The incident took place at around 10.30 am on Saturday at Shivam Row house.

The accused in the blast was identified as Gaurav Gadhvi, who came here to deliver the parcel to Baldevbhai, said Sabarmati police. However, during delivery, the parcel exploded, injuring Baldevbhai’s brother and Gadhvi himself.

Visuals From Sabarmati Bomb Blast

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: A blast occurred in a parcel in Sabarmati at Shiv Row House. Both the person who delivered the parcel and the recipient were injured. Upon receiving news of the blast, local police arrived at the scene and began their investigation. According to the police,… pic.twitter.com/353w8XecgW — IANS (@ians_india) December 21, 2024

Initial investigation revealed that due to old enmity between Gadhvi and Baldevbhai an explosive was planted in the parcel for allegedly assonating Baldev. Senior police officials said that the bomb was made using a battery and gunpowder.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts at Satva Elixir Building in Madhapur (Watch Video).

Both injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, and their condition is reported to be stable. The police have arrested Gadhvi and are conducting further investigation.