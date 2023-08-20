Sacked techie in Hyderabad kills daughter to take revenge on wife

Hyderabad, Aug 20 In a gruesome act, a sacked techie killed his eight-year-old daughter by slitting her throat, to take revenge on his estranged wife, police said.

Kundeti Chandrashekar, who murdered Kundeti Mokshaja with a blade in his car after picking her up from her school in BHEL Township in Hyderabad, was arrested on Saturday.

The ghastly crime came to light when his car hit a divider at Koheda under Abdullapurmet Police Station limits of Rachakonda commissionerate. Passersby, who came to help him, were shocked to see a girl lying in a pool of blood on the rear seat with a cut around her neck.

They informed the police, who arrested Chandrasekhar.

The techie was sacked by an IT company where his wife was also employed at a senior position and he was blaming her for losing the job. Police investigations have brought shocking details of how the accused killed the daughter to make his wife, also a techie, suffer.

According to police, Chandrasekhar, 40, a native of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, had married Hima Bindu, a resident of BHEL Township in 2011. Both had worked for some time in the US and after their return were residing in the Chandanagar area in the city.

Hima Bindu was holding manager’s position in an IT company, where Chandrasekhar was also employed. About eight months ago, the company sacked him.

Holding his wife responsible for this, he was frequently fighting with her. Hima Bindu along with her daughter had moved to her parents’ house in BHEL township about four months ago.

Mokshaja was studying fourth standard in a private school in the same area.

Chandrasekhar, who continued to stay at Chandanagar, developed a grudge against his wife for leaving the house with their daughter. He was jealous that his wife was continuing her job and hatched a plan to take revenge by making her suffer. He went to the daughter’s school and picked her up on Friday around 3.30 p.m.

After covering some distance, he asked Mokshaja why her mother was not talking to him. She told him to ask the question to her mother. Angered over her response, he caught her by her throat and slit it with a blade, which he was carrying. After making sure that she was dead, he decided to dump the body at some deserted place and also wanted to end his life.

With his daughter’s body lying on the rear seat, Chandrasekhar drove the car on to Outer Ring Road (ORR). He drove aimlessly for some time, waiting for darkness to dispose of the body. However, near Koheda the car hit the divider due to a tyre burst.

Police arrested Chandrasekhar and produced him before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody. Circle Inspector Manmohan said they were investigating if he deliberately hit the car with the median to pass off the murder as an accident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor