Saffron-Clad Crowd Sparks Tension: Congress Leaders Express Dismay at Violence in Assam

In the aftermath of attempted attacks on vehicles participating in the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Sonitpur district, a concerning development unfolded on Monday in Morigaon district's Jagiroad. A sizable crowd, brandishing saffron flags, gathered along a road integral to the yatra's route, creating an atmosphere of tension. Nagaon MP Prodyut Bordoloi expressed his dismay at the situation, stating, "They have totally blocked the entire road… They are shouting slogans, at times some that are very communally provocative, but police have been mute spectators." Despite assurances from the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police, Bordoloi lamented the lack of concrete action, highlighting the crowd's provocative behavior and their apparent intent to cause disturbances.

Bordoloi reassured the local administration that Rahul Gandhi, leading the yatra, would remain on the bus, emphasizing the peaceful passage of the yatra. "We have no intention of accosting them (the crowd)," he asserted. The previous day, a crowd displaying BJP flags had gathered in Sonitpur's Jamugurihat, attempting to attack vehicles in the yatra convoy. Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah sustained facial injuries while confronting the crowd, and other party leaders reported damage to their vehicles and torn stickers.

On Monday morning, the yatra faced another hurdle when Rahul Gandhi was halted for over two hours at Haibargaon in Assam's Nagaon, as the route to Batadrava Than was blockaded. The incidents underscored the volatile atmosphere surrounding the yatra, prompting concerns about the safety and security of participants. The Congress leaders have called for prompt intervention to ensure the smooth progression of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and to maintain peace in the region.