Sale, bursting of green crackers allowed only between Oct 18-20: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Oct 16 The Delhi Police on Thursday said the sale and use of Green Crackers in the Capital shall be permitted only from October 18 to 20, warning that no other forms of crackers will be permitted.

In a circular, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, the police said, “Use of Green Crackers shall be allowed only between 6 AM –7 AM and 8 PM–10 PM on the day before Diwali and on the day of Diwali.”

He said the Delhi Police has deployed patrolling and enforcement teams to ensure strict compliance. “Citizens are urged to celebrate Diwali responsibly and report violations on Helpline 112,” he said.

The police said the three-day relaxation for bursting green crackers has been given in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court of India in the M.C. Mehta versus Union of India and others case.

“Only Green Crackers approved by NEERI and bearing valid QR Codes shall be allowed for sale through licensed traders at designated locations, identified by the District Administration and Delhi Police,” said the police statement.

The ban on all other firecrackers shall remain in full force, and sale or use of banned, series, or online-purchased firecrackers will invite strict legal action, said Srivastva.

The Delhi government on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s nod to the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in the capital and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR).

Several ministers, responding to relaxation in firecracker norms, congratulated the city residents and thanked the Apex Court for allowing 'Green Diwali' in the capital.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma added, “I congratulate all Delhi residents for choosing a government that fulfilled its promise. Our Chief Minister had assured a Diwali celebration in line with tradition, and the Supreme Court has respected these sentiments.”

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said, “It’s a welcoming step. Our greatest gratitude goes to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for representing the sentiments of Delhi’s people before the Supreme Court. This time, permission has been granted for green crackers. The Kejriwal government had deliberately imposed bans.”

BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva said, “I welcome the decision to allow green crackers during Diwali. The BJP has always supported the celebration of Diwali with crackers.”

“Earlier, when Arvind Kejriwal’s government was in power, it used to present misleading facts before the court, which led to a blanket ban on crackers. Today, we have a government that supports Sanatan Dharma. I don’t believe pollution is caused by a single day; it results from multiple factors,” he said.

