Samajwadi Party Leader Shivpal Yadav Booked for Derogatory Remarks Against BSP Chief Mayawati

Police have reported that an FIR has been filed against Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against BSP chief Mayawati.

Police stated that the FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by BSP leader Ram Prakash Tyagi against Yadav, who holds the position of SP national general secretary, at the Civil Lines Police Station on Sunday night.

Yadav has been booked under sections 504 (intentional insult) and 505 (statements conducing of public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they added.

Tyagi, in his complaint, claimed that on May 3, he came across a news clipping where Yadav used "indecent and objectionable" language against Mayawati. He urged the National Women's Commission and the National Scheduled Caste Commission to take notice of the matter. It's noteworthy that Aditya Yadav, son of Shivpal Yadav, is the SP candidate from Budaun, which is scheduled for polling on Tuesday.

