Samajwadi Party promises Rs 5 lakh compensation for bull attack victims as election promise

In a major announcement, The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday promised to compensate the families of all individuals killed in bullfighting incidents if it was voted to power in Uttar Pradesh. The remark was made by party chief Akhilesh Yadav during a recent poll rally and later echoed on the party's official Twitter handle. Alongside, the SP has also reportedly promised compensation for cyclists who die in road accidents. "If a person dies in a bull-fighting accident, Rs 5 lakh compensation will be given by the SP government," the party assured. The Assembly election in the state is scheduled for next year.

The 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls early next year. While the ruling BJP has been on a spree to launch new projects ahead of the polls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been campaigning extensively across the state. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.