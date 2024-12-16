Sambhal Temple: Idols of Three Hindu Deities Recovered From Well as Temple Reopens After 46 Years (Watch Video)

Three idols allegedly recovered from a well near Bhasma Shankar Temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, December 16. The temple in violence-hit Sambhal was discovered 46 years after 1978 during the anti-encroachment drive conducted by the Yogi administration after a stone pelting and firing incident that rocketed the state during a survey of Jama Masjid.

Hindu God Idols Found From Well in Sambhal

According to the Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police, Shrish Chandra said that the idols which were found in the abounded wells are one of the idols of Lord Ganesh. The other one seems to be of Lord Kartikeya, more details are being sought.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Three idols recovered from the well near Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal that was reopened on December 14, reportedly for the first time after 1978. pic.twitter.com/lAF8L0iG6Y — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2024

"There was debris and soil in the well. The idols were discovere when it was dug...The area has been secured so that excavation can be done smoothly," said Shrish Chandra.

Also Read | Samajwadi Party to raise Sambhal issue during UP Assembly's Winter session today.

Morning aarti was being performed at the temple that houses an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. Locals claimed the temple had not been opened since 1978 after the communal riots that led to the displacement of the local Hindu community.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra told the news agency PTI, "While inspecting the region, we stumbled upon this temple. Upon noticing it, I immediately informed the district authorities." "We all came here together and decided to reopen the temple," Mishra said.

Officials said the Sambhal district administration has written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to request carbon dating of the Bhasma Shankar temple, including a well there. The temple, which had been locked since 1978 following communal riots in the town, reopened days after the ASI's request.