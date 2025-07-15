Sambhal: Two Sisters Among Four Arrested for Making Obscene Videos on Social Media in Uttar Pradesh

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh (July 15, 2025): Two sisters and their two associates were arrested in Sambhal district for allegedly sharing obscene videos on social media to gain popularity and increase their follower count. The accused have been identified as Mehak and Pari, along with their team members Hina and Jarrar Alam. All four are around 25 years old. According to police, the sisters were posting vulgar and abusive videos on Instagram and Facebook using obscene gestures and abusive language to attract views and followers.

They were taken into custody after being on the run for several days. A case had been registered against them at the Asmoli police station following repeated complaints from local residents. Police have booked the four under Section 296 B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act. Several users on the internet criticised them for polluting digital platforms with inappropriate content.

During the arrest, police seized two iPhones and four additional mobile phones from the accused. Mehak and Pari had reportedly earned between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 per month through their online content. The sisters had 432,000 followers on Instagram and had posted 546 times in the last six months.

According to the reports, Mehak and Pari earlier were booked for similar offences. They were warned by police but continued to upload vulgar reels and ignored orders to remove previous videos. Their official Instagram account has reportedly been banned. However, some of their videos are still being circulated through other accounts.

(With inputs from agencies)