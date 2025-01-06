Sambhal Violence: 40-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Pelting Stones on Police; 54 Arrested So Far

A woman has been arrested for pelting stones at policemen during the violence in Sambhal on November 24 last year. Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar informed on Monday that the woman, identified as Jigra (40), was seen throwing stones at a police team from the rooftop in the Hindu Pura Kheda area. This occurred while police were dispersing rioters. She was identified through video footage and had been absconding for a month.

The SP stated, "Zakira was arrested from the house of one of her relatives in the Asmoli police station area of Sambhal district on Sunday. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest other women involved in the incident."

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: During the Sambhal violence, the police arrested a woman who was throwing stones at the police team from a rooftop. So far, the police have arrested 54 miscreants. pic.twitter.com/ogAXNHygyL — IANS (@ians_india) January 6, 2025

"On November 24th, when the police were evicting the rioters, a woman threw a significant amount of stones from the roof, and her video was recorded. She was identified later, but the woman had been on the run for about a month, hiding in different places. She was arrested by the police yesterday, where she had been staying with her relatives, changing locations frequently," added SP Krishna Kumar.

Additionally, the police arrested Salim, a notorious criminal accused of shooting Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary during the violence. Anuj Kumar Tomar, the in-charge of Sambhal Kotwali, confirmed that Salim was apprehended in Bhure Khan's Ziyarat area. Police recovered a 12-bore pistol, five cartridges, and an empty cartridge from him.

According to Tomar, Salim, who had been hiding in Seelampur, Delhi, was planning to surrender in Sambhal court but was caught before he could do so. He is also accused of looting cartridges from the police.

The violence broke out during a survey of the Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi, Sambhal, on November 24, 2024. Four people were killed in the firing, and several others, including a sub-district magistrate and multiple police officers, were injured. To date, 54 accused individuals have been sent to jail.