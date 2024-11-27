Sambhal Violence: UP Govt to Make Protesters Pay for Property Damage, Display Posters of Stone Pelters

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that people involved in the recent Sambhal violence will be held financially accountable for the damage to public property. Additionally, posters of those identified as "stone pelters" will be displayed at public locations, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The violence, which occurred on Sunday, resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries, including those of police officers. The confrontation was sparked by a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi, following a petition asserting that a Harihar temple had previously existed at the site.

Also Read| Agra-Lucknow Expressway Accident: 6 Killed, Including 5 Doctors, After Car Rams into Truck in Kannauj.

"The UP government is adopting a firm stance against the individuals involved in the Sambhal violence. Posters of the stone pelters and miscreants will be displayed publicly, and recovery of damages will be sought. A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest," an official spokesperson said.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on Sunday when a large crowd gathered near a mosque and began chanting slogans as a survey team resumed its work. Tensions escalated quickly as the protesters clashed with security personnel, set vehicles on fire, and hurled stones, leading to widespread chaos.

