'Samuhik Upwas': AAP to Observe Fasting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi Against Arrest of Arvind Kejriwal

All Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Ministers, MLAs, MPs, and party leaders will observe a 'Samuhik Upwas' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on April 7 to protest CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in an alleged money laundering case linked to a liquor policy scam.

"All AAP Ministers, MLAs, MPs and party leaders will observe a 'Samuhik Upwas' at Jantar Mantar on April 7 to protest against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. We also appeal to people that all those who are against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal and want to save democracy and love this country, they can also do' Samuhik Upwas' at their homes, villages, blocks," said AAP leader Gopal Rai on Wednesday during the press briefing.

"Yesterday, it became clear that the allegations were made without any evidence and without any basis, and our leaders were arrested. Yesterday, all this truth came to light in the Supreme Court. This is the loss of BJP's conspiracy and dictatorship," said Rai after the Supreme Court granted bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Sources said Kejriwal, who has been remanded to judicial custody in the liquor policy case, started Wednesday morning by sweeping his prison cell with a broom at Delhi's Tihar Jail.

According to Tihar sources, Kejriwal is healthy, and jail doctors have not expressed such concerns. Reportedly Aam Aadmi Party sources alleged that Kejriwal had lost a lot of weight since his arrest.

On April 1, a Delhi court remanded the Delhi Chief Minister to 15-day judicial custody in the excise policy case and sent him to Tihar Jail till April 15. The court has permitted him to have home-cooked meals and carry with him the prescribed medications for his diabetes.

The Delhi Chief Minister, who was lodged in Jail Number 2 of the high-security Tihar Jail, was given an isolation room and provided with a table and a chair to keep three books, as per the court's order.