Sanatana Dharma Row: Madras High Court States Caste System Known Today Originated Less Than 100 Years Ago

The Madras High Court on Thursday, March 7, criticized statements made by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, MP A Raja, and others, equating Sanatana Dharma to diseases such as HIV AIDS, leprosy, malaria, and corona. The court highlighted their lack of understanding of Hinduism and condemned the remarks as perverse, divisive, and contrary to Constitutional principles.

The court emphasized that the caste system, as known today, has origins less than a century old and cannot solely be blamed on the ancient Varna system. "Origins of caste system as we know today are less than a century old. Can’t lay blame on the ancient Varna system alone," said Madras High Court.

The court cautioned against hate and divisiveness, particularly when emanating from government figures, stating that such behavior is antithetical to freedom and borders on danger.

"India is a democracy and the Constitution propounds a secular Government with equal freedom to all its citizens. Hate and divisiveness, particularly from the hands of the Government, is anathema to such freedom, and assume a seriousness bordering on danger," High Court said.

The Madras High Court noted that the comments by Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Raja, and others amount to hate speech against a specific community. It reminded Constitutional functionaries that vowing to annihilate a section of their own people based on faith is unacceptable.