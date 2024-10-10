Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Sculpture on Odisha's Puri Beach to Pay Tribute to Ratan Tata (Watch Video)

PURI, Odisha (10 October 2024): Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture to pay tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away Wednesday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Sharing a photo of his artwork on X, formerly Twitter, Pattnaik wrote, “A true gem of Mother India! Tribute to India’s Ratan. Passing of #RatanTata is the end of an era. Prayers.”

A true gem of Mother India!

“Tribute to India’s Ratan”

Passing of #RatanTata is the end of an era. Prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/l9T7NFGIMq — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 10, 2024

Former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at the age of 86 after a prolonged illness. He was in critical condition while receiving intensive care at a Mumbai hospital. Tata had mentioned on Monday, October 7, that he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related health issues. Earlier on Thursday, mortal remains of legend were brought to the NCPA lawn for public view and final respect.

Born on December 28, 1937, Tata joined the Tata Group in 1961, starting on the shop floor of Tata Steel. He succeeded J.R.D. Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 1991. Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded its global footprint, acquiring companies such as Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus, transforming it from a largely India-centric group into a global business powerhouse.

Throughout his illustrious career, Tata received numerous accolades for his contributions to industry and society. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, in 2008. His legacy as a compassionate leader and visionary will be remembered for years to come.