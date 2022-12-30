Sanitation body writes to Delhi Police, seeks probe into viral video of assault on MCD worker

Delhi Safai Karamcharis Commission has taken a sou moto cognizance of the viral video purportedly showing BJP MLA Abhay Verma allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker.

In a sou moto letter dated December 28 and duly signed by Chairman of Delhi Safai Karamcharis Commission, Sanjay Gehlot, he has sought an action taken report within three days from the DCP of East Delhi.

The Commission has demanded a thorough probe under the purview of the SC/ST Act.

"I, the undersigned would like to know the real story and the concerned culprits and whosoever responsible for the incident and who are at run be punished under due process of law and the whole investigation to be ensured by and through the recorded FIR in suitable sections of IPC alongwith protection of SC/ST Act," he wrote in the letter.

"It is therefore directed that the Action Taken Report be furnished to the office accordingly within three working days," Gehlot wrote.

Reacting to the incident, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar alleged that the BJP has converted politics into "politics of hatred".

"BJP has converted politics into politics of hatred. Laxmi Nagar MLA @abhayvermabjp misbehaved and manhandled an on-duty employee of MCD. Now we have to take action together against this hooliganism of BJP," Kumar tweeted.

Dismissing the allegations, BJP MLA Verma said that the AAP has given a distorted version of the incident.

"The AAP is baffled after losing three of the four wards in the Laxmi Nagar constituency in the MCD elections. The AAP MLAs have given a distorted version of yesterday's incident and tarnished my image which I strongly condemn," Verma tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor