Sanjay Raut Criticizes Centre Over Omission of VD Savarkar, Bal Thackeray in Bharat Ratna Announcements

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has voiced criticism against the Centre's choice for the Bharat Ratna awards, noting the exclusion of Hindutva icon and freedom fighter VD Savarkar, as well as Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the recipients of the prestigious award, which includes former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh, and "Green Revolution" pioneer MS Swaminathan. Raut highlighted that the norm typically involves the recognition of three individuals annually, but this year, five names were disclosed, allegedly due to impending polls.

In a post on X, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, "PM Modi has again forgotten Savarkar and Thackeray, while he announced Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and agriculture scientist and father of India's food revolution Dr MS Swaminathan.

The government previously designated former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, known for his advocacy for backward classes' empowerment, and LK Advani, a pivotal figure in the BJP's inception and ascent in the 1990s, for the Bharat Ratna. This year's announcement marks a record, with five recipients, surpassing the four individuals honored in 1999.