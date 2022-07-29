'Sankalp': Union Minister launches nature conservation event for Gurugram, Nuh districts

Gurugram, July 29 To boost nature conservation and protection of natural resources to attain a sustainable ecosystem and spread awareness, M3M Foundation has started the 'Sankalp' programme, which was inaugurated by the Statistics and Programme Implementation Minister and Gurugram MP, Rao Inderjit Singh, on the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day in Gurugram on Thursday.

The M3M Foundation with its 'Sankalp' programme along with Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) will work towards nature conservation through water sources, land levelling, rainwater harvesting and plantation in many villages of Tauru (Nuh), Sohna and Gurugram (blocks) and within the next five years, targets have been set to complete these works in three phases.

Under this programme, the rejuvenation of 100 ponds; construction of rainwater harvesting structures in 150 schools; construction of 500 different water conservation structures will create around 15,000 million litre of water storage capacity.

As per the initiative, plantation of more than two lakh fruit and fodder trees in identified project villages of Tauru (Nuh), Sohna, and Gurugram (blocks) will be undertaken.

The Union Minister emphasised environmental protection and said, "If we have to give a safe and healthy future to our coming generations, then we must understand our moral responsibility towards the environment and make our contribution to its conservation."

GMDA, Additional CEO, Subhash Yadav told that under the MoU signed with GMDA and M3M Foundation, the foundation will make nearly 2.25 lakh saplings available for plantation in the entire city.

At the same time, under the MoU signed with the MCG, the company will also contribute to setting up a biodiversity park in an area of nearly 15 acre in the village of Darbaripur, Yadav said.

Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation, said, "The objective of the 'Sankalp' programme is to conserve natural resources as well as give a better future to the coming generation. We are thankful to the Haryana government and Sir Syed Trust, an organisation specialising in this area, for their valuable support."

