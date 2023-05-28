Sarva-dharma prayer ceremony marks new Parliament building inauguration ceremony



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building Sunday morning. Dressed in a traditional attire, Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Multi-faith prayers being held at the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The new Parliament Building will represent the ethos of India with different materials of the building sourced from India's various regions. The sandstone for the building has been brought from Rajasthan's Samthura while the Ashoka Chakras inside both houses have been sourced from Indore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi installs the historic Sengol near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building. PM Modi was handed over the historic Sengol by Adheenams before it was installed in the new Parliament building.