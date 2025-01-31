Satna Accident: Speeding Truck Crashes Into House in Madhya Pradesh, Resident Killed (Watch Video)

In a tragic incident in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, a speeding truck lost control and rammed into a house, leaving a young man trapped between the wall and the vehicle. The victim, identified as Azad Singh, was inside the house when the accident occurred. Despite swift efforts by locals to rescue him and transport him to the district hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Satna, Madhya Pradesh: A tragic accident occurred in when a speeding truck lost control and crashed into a house. Azad Singh, a young man inside the house, got trapped between the wall and the truck. Despite efforts by locals to rescue him and rush him to the district hospital,… pic.twitter.com/NUY9TqgSyN — IANS (@ians_india) January 30, 2025

The truck, which was reportedly traveling at high speed, caused significant damage to the house, making the rescue operation challenging. Locals, who were the first to respond, managed to pull Azad Singh from the wreckage and rushed him to the hospital. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he could not survive. The truck driver, who attempted to flee the scene after the crash, was apprehended by villagers and handed over to the police. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident, and further details are awaited.

