Satya Pal Malik not arrested, came to police station on his own: Police

Police said they have not detained former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in southwest Delhi's R K Puram area. We have not detained former governor Satya Pal Malik. He came on his own volition, along with his supporters, to the R K Puram police station and we have informed him that he can leave at his own will, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Another officer said a meeting was scheduled to be held at an MCD park in R K Puram and Malik was supposed to take part in it. He was informed that this was not a place to hold a meeting and that he had neither taken any permission from the authorities concerned, following which Malik and his supporters left the place and subsequently, the former governor came to the police station on his own, the officer added.

Delhi Police also took to Twitter to say a false news about Malik's detention is being spread. False information is being spread on social media handles regarding detention of Sh. Satyapal Malik, Ex. Gov. Whereas, he himself has arrived at P.S. R K Puram along with his supporters. He has been informed that he is at liberty to leave at his own will, it said in a tweet.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second time in seven months that Malik, who has served as the governor of various states, will be questioned by the federal agency.