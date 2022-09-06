SBI employee goes to office dressed as King Mahabali to celebrate Onam

A State Bank of India (SBI) employee arrived at his office dressed as King Mahabali to mark the festival of Onam. This employee's gesture has won many hearts online. A video of him tending to his customer’s needs dressed in princely attire has created quite a hullabaloo on social media and all for the right reasons. The video was shared by Nixon Joseph and it has over 31k views.

The caption of the video suggests that the incident took place at an SBI Branch in Thalassery, Kerala. The employee arrived at his office dressed as King Mahabali to mark one of the biggest festivals of Kerala, which symbolises the annual homecoming of demon king Mahabali, Onam. The festival lasts for ten days.