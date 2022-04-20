SBI Job Alert: Job Opportunity in State Bank of India; check details

There is good news for those looking for a government job. Recruitment is currently underway at State Bank of India for Specialist Cadre Officer post. You will be able to apply for these posts according to your educational qualifications. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. You have to apply online.

The selection process for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 will be based on merit verification and interview. While applying, you will have to pay a fee of Rs. 750 for General, EWS and OBC categories. You can pay these charges through debit card, credit card and internet banking. SC / ST / PWD are exempted from paying any fee for applying for the job.

Government Vacancy: SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment 2022 Post: Senior Executive (Economics)

Vacancies: 02 posts:

Advisor (fraud risk)

Vacancies: 04 Posts: Manager (Performance Planning and Review)

Vacancies: 02