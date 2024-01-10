SC Collegium recommends three names as Madhya Pradesh HC judges

New Delhi, Jan 10 The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the appointment of two advocates and a judicial officer as judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The Collegium of the High Court had forwarded the recommendation for appointment of advocates Deepak Khot and Pavan Kumar Dwivedi, and judicial officer Ramkumar Choubey.

The SC Collegium said that it has consulted other judges of the apex court who are conversant with the functioning of the Madhya Pradesh High Court with a view to ascertain the fitness and suitability of these candidates.

It said that as regards the integrity of the two advocates, the inputs provided by the government are “unconfirmed based on discreet enquiries and without giving specific material or information”.

In relation to judicial officer Choubey, the SC Collegium said that he is a competent officer suitable for elevation to the High Court and his service record shows that he has mostly been rated as a “Very Good/Excellent” officer.

“The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Madhya Pradesh have conveyed their concurrence to the above recommendation,” said the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

