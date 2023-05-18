SC declines to lift Patna HC's stay order on caste-based survey in Bihar

New Delhi [India], May 18 : The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to lift the stay order passed by the Patna High Court on the caste-based survey in the Bihar state.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Rajesh Bindal refused to give any interim relief to Bihar Government and listed the matter for hearing on July 14 if for any reason hearing before HC does not commence.

The court has asked Bihar Government to argue the matter before Patna High Court, which is scheduled to hear the plea on July 3.

Bihar Government has challenged the Patna High Court's order putting an interim stay on the caste-based census in the state.

Bihar Government has challenged the Patna High Court order dated May 4.

On May 4, the Patna High Court put an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar.

On May 3, the Patna HC completed the hearing and reserved its judgement on a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar.

